Denzel Ward responds to Ja’Marr Chase

Everyone loves a good compliment about how they play, but a compliment from the current Offensive Rookie of the Year makes it even better.

Ja’Marr Chase was recently featured on The Pivot podcast along with his teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

When asked to name their top five choices for cornerbacks in the league, Chase immediately spoke up.

“Denzel Ward. Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh—. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don’t think he’s elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy,” Chase said.

Chase was one of the stars of the NFL last season, shining for the Bengals as they made a trip to the Super Bowl.

However, one play that certainly stood out was Ward’s 99-yard interception return. It was the second-longest interception return in Browns history, and it changed the course of a game as the Browns went on to crush the Bengals at home last season.

While Chase may have gotten the last laugh as his Bengals reached the Super Bowl, it will undoubtedly be a matchup to keep your eyes on this upcoming season.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Browns secondary as the third-best in the NFL, with the Ravens coming in at No. 1. Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will get two looks at each this upcoming season.

As for Ward, he actually responded to what the standout rookie said, and with many praising Chase as a top-five receiver heading into the new season, it was only right that the star corner acknowledged the praise the young receiver gave.

Let’s just say the response was everything one may have hoped it would’ve been. Check it out below.

From Denzel Ward’s IG story yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xP0lRtDI5n — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) August 10, 2022

