Coach Speak: Live Bengals season preview

After a Super Bowl run last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are back.

This team came up short of their goal last season and is focused on winning a championship this year. Despite all of their success last season and accomplishing so many things that no one thought they could, the haters have not been silenced.

You know who else cannot be silenced? Matt and Zim, who are here on the eve of Cincinnati’s first preseason game to talk about everything to look for in this game as well as this season.

Join us live as we talk about:

What players need to step up

Who could be a breakout player in 2022

How this team will be different from last year’s team

Potentially roster surprises

Rookies and second year players who could have a big impact

And we’ll answer your questions live Thursday at 6:30 pm ET.

