Bengals News (8/11): Offense finally wakes up

Bengals Training Camp Report: Ja'Marr Chase, Anthony Munoz, Evan McPherson

"He's kind of been a fictional figure for me. A Hall-of-Famer. Probably the top player for the franchise," Karras said. "I'm glad we put on a show for him today. I would say our best execution day. It's nice to go into the first game with a little momentum."

Bengals Training Camp Notes: Dax Hill, Jackson Carman, Joe Burrow, La'el Collins

"Jackson played a lot for us last year but I think it's good for him to continue to get that work, and I know he'll attack it the right way," Taylor said before Wednesday's practice. "It'll be good to see him perform on Friday."

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase reveals his top 5 wide receivers

Chase enjoyed a historically impressive rookie season in 2021 and naturally caught the attention of the entire NFL. So far, several elite defenders have paid their respect to the young Bengals wideout, but now it’s his turn to say who he thinks are the best wideouts in the league.

Bengals training camp: 6 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

Wednesday at Cincinnati Bengals training camp saw onlookers get more wow-worthy moments from Ja’Marr Chase and coaches revealed just how much starters would play during the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

Dax Hill, Jackson Carman seeing work in Bengals’ preseason opener

“Jackson played a lot for us last year but I think it’s good for him to continue to get that work, and I know he’ll attack it the right way,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It’ll be good to see him perform on Friday.”

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction After Finding Out La'el Collins Was Cleared for Practice

The entire roster knows the pounding Burrow took last season and they're hoping that the additions of Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras will go a long way toward correcting their issues in the trenches.

Around the league

Top 10 NFL edge rushers in 2022: T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett lead deep collection of stars

It's not just about sacks when it comes to evaluating edge rushers. There are several other important things to examine, like pressures or hits that cause quarterbacks to throw the ball away.

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoing surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain, per a source informed of the procedure.

Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career

"My wife brought it up to me the last couple of days," he said, via Newsday. "I was like 'Oh yeah, that's pretty cool.' I'd be excited regardless of who we were playing but it's kind of come full circle in 22 years to have my first game against the organization that gave me my first opportunity."

Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'

"Maybe when I go out there actually having like an actual jersey on, that might be different, like the actual pads and stuff like that," he said via the Associated Press. "But that jitteriness and that feeling, I think I got that out in the green and white scrimmage."

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

"I'm not spending my time worrying about, 'hey, will Christian get hurt?'" Rhule said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "We are thinking about Christian in one way only -- and that's attack."