Bengals continue partnerships, announce Canvus Cocktails as official canned cocktail

Becoming one of the best teams in the NFL within a few seasons, along with a modernizing front office led by Elizabeth Blackburn, seems to be having local brands opening their checkbooks.

Just a day after the team announced that Paul Brown Stadium will be rebranded as Paycor Stadium (Paycor is a public SaaS company headquartered in Cincinnati) on a 16-year deal, the Cincinnati Bengals have now partnered with Canvus Cocktail.

Canvus Cocktail will become the official canned cocktail of the Cincinnati Bengals. This endeavor into the cocktail space is by the founders of Boone County Distilling which have its headquarters in Independence.

“As a longtime fan and member of the community, we thought what better way to launch Canvus Cocktails than with the Cincinnati Bengals. Canvus is a champion of creators, with each of the cans showcasing original artwork from regional artists. We are excited to share their talents and our refreshing, flavor filled cocktails with the fans,” Canvas Cocktails Co-Founder Mike Wells said per the team’s release.

They also noted that all flavors are 8% ABV, so you might want to keep an eye on how many delicious drinks you have. They will also feature commemorative cans that have artwork from local artists.

With two partnerships in the past two days, it’s been terrific to see the Bengals branding itself as a local-first organization. It’ll be interesting to see if any more of these are released in the coming days.