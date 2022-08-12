Bengals vs. Cardinals pregame

The Cincinnati Bengals will play a football game tonight!

Granted, it’s just Week 1 of the preseason, but who’s complaining about seeing a football game in the Queen City!?

Tonight’s game vs. the Arizona Cardinals kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on the Bengals preseason network. It’s actually one of five NFL games on the docket tonight, all of which you can see below.

Who are you looking forward to watching most tonight? Of the players expected to play, who has the most pressure on them?

Come discuss it all in our pregame open thread.

Who Dey!