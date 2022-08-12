Bengals News (8/12): All about the rookies

Bengals Preseason Opener: CFAs undergo first test

As befitting a Bengals rookie about to play in his first NFL game in Paycor Stadium’s first ever game Friday (7:30 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12), Allan George zapped the home locker room’s music box one day this week to the song list of the artist known as "Future."

Dax Hill, Kwamie Lassiter among those other Bengals excited to see play Friday - The Athletic

Reps in the preseason opener will be vital for younger players and those battling for a roster spot.

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Line Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape for Offense - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals ramping up Tee Higgins' practice work - ProFootballTalk

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said last weekend that he felt close to being ready for full practice participation after offseason shoulder surgery and that he was waiting for the green light to step up his work from the medical staff.

Around the League

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday’s games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end ﻿Adam Shaheen﻿, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

Double duty -- Matt Patricia, Joe Judge share playcalling duties in preseason opener for Patriots

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split the offensive playcalling duties in the New England Patriots' 23-21 loss to the New York Giants in Thursday night's preseason opener.

Minnesota Vikings send quarterback Kirk Cousins home from training camp due to undisclosed illness

The Minnesota Vikings sent quarterback Kirk Cousins home from training camp Thursday because of an undisclosed illness, but did not specify whether it is COVID-related.

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.