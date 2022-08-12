Brandon Allen among several Bengals injured in first half vs. Cardinals

UPDATE

Brandon Allen has been ruled out with a concussion.

With training camp almost over, the Cincinnati Bengals have been fairly lucky thus far in terms of injuries.

Unfortunately, that did not continue into the first preseason game, as quarterback Brandon Allen was among several players who suffered first-half injuries against the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen, playing behind a starting offensive line that will give Bengals fans nightmares, left the game early to be evaluated for a concussion. He is questionable to return and was replaced by Jake Browning.

Mitchell Wilcox, starting at tight end with Hayden Hurst a healthy scratch and Drew Sample (knee) out due to injury, left the game early with an ankle injury and has since been ruled out.

Backup defensive tackle Tariqious Tisdale left the game after making a tackle and went to the locker room for further testing. It’s unclear what his injury is or his status for the remainder of the game.

We will update this post as more details on the three injured Bengals comes out...