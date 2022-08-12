Cam Taylor-Britt could miss multiple weeks due to core injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is apparently suffering from a core muscle injury, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The injury kept him out of tonight’s preseason opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Taylor-Britt, who the Bengals selected in the second-round (60th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, had been relatively injury free throughout his college career and developed a reputation for toughness by playing through injury.

A core muscle injury includes potential damage to any skeletal muscle within the area between the chest and mid-thigh. Depending on the exact nature of the injury, recovery time can range from several weeks to over a month. If surgery is required, it could be another 3-12 weeks before Taylor-Britt is back on the field.

Let’s hope the injury is a minor one and the former Cornhusker can return to the sidelines before the start of the regular season on September 11th vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

