Quinton Spain tweets picture of Cincinnati while Bengals lose to Cardinals

As the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night in their first preseason game, one former player saw the opportunity to show he is still available.

That player is Quinton Spain, who played the last two seasons in the Queen City. According to his Twitter, he had downtown Cincinnati on his mind during tonight’s game.

After a rough performance from the offensive-line tonight, some fans might be wanting to see Spain suit back up in the orange and black, especially after a rough performance from Jackson Carman. The 2021 second-round pick struggled in the first preseason game as he was hoping to lock down the starting left guard spot.

With the other offseason additions to fix the offensive line, Zac Taylor will be looking for that piece to make sure the front five starters are as solid as they can be to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow.