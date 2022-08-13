Jeff Gunter among bright spots in Bengals’ preseason opener

No one is quite saying that Jeff Gunter is the second coming of Trey Hendrickson, but the seventh-round pick out of Coastal Carolina put on a show during the first game at Paycor Stadium.

Gunter was impressive in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Arizona. Down 36-9 entering the fourth quarter, it is positive to find any takeaways, and in Gunter’s first NFL action, he certainly helped solidify his spot on the 53-man roster.

Here is his most impressive play of the night from the standout rusher. Gunter stuck with the play and ensured the Cardinals quarterback, the shifty Tracy McSorley, didn’t escape the pocket.

Rookie Jeff Gunter with a sack



— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 13, 2022

It wasn’t just the one sack for Gunter though, but his pass deflection and tackle also showed potential for the 6-foot-4 23-year-old defensive end. He’s going to be able to add depth to the Bengals defensive line.

Gunter totaled 18 career sacks at Coastal Carolina. As for his play in the game, his motor and size should’ve been seen as the most impressive takeaways from his performance.

The Bengals lost 2021 third-round pick Joseph Ossai for the entire 2021 season, so they’ll be getting Ossai back into the lineup along with potentially having a rising and ready rotational player in Gunter waiting behind him.

The name of the game is depth and skill. Gunter, even in his rookie season, should be able to help add a capable body on the defensive line while also improving his technique and continuing to show off why the Bengals used that late pick on him.