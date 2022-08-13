Bengals News (8/13): Holy Plitt

Bengals Preseason Opener Notes: Evan McPherson, Joe Burrow, Dax Hill

Evan McPherson, the greatest rookie kicker in NFL history, is back to kicking 50-yarders and Who-Dey Nation saluted him by announcing it is back bigger and better than ever. The crowd of 60,760 snapped, crackled and popped even though it was a 36-23 loss to the NFC West Cardinals in a mere preseason opener.

Cards Beat Bengals In Preseason Opener

Off the greatest rookie season a kicker has ever had that included a Bengals-record 58-yarder, Evan McPherson kept it rolling with a 58-yarder and 56-yarder to go along with a 23-yarder that represented the Bengals' only points until running back Jacques Patrick bulled in for a one-yard touchdown with 7:33 left

Bengals backup QB Brandon Allen leaves game with concussion

Allen, the team's top backup, has taken all the first-team reps throughout training camp with starter Joe Burrow recovering from an appendectomy. Allen played Cincinnati's opening offensive drive before he went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Drew Plitt shows incredible touch on 25-yard TD loft to Kendric Pryor

Quinton Spain Trolls Cincinnati Bengals Following Shaky Start by Jackson Carman

The second-year lineman was hoping to secure his spot as the starting left guard, but there might be more questions than ever following his performance. Carman was called for a holding penalty and was regularly beat by Cardinals' reserves. He was the only offensive starter that played on Friday night.

Bengals should place these 3 players on the trade block

Ideally, the Bengals should have signed Jessie Bates to a long-term contract. They did not. Thus, they used the franchise tag on the star safety. Doing so sparked an interest in Bates’ services around the league. If the Bengals can drive up interest from multiple teams, they could get back a good player and/or future draft picks.

Around the league

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday’s games

Etienne a welcome sight. The 2021 campaign was a forgettable one for the Jaguars, but first-round pick running back Travis Etienne didn't even get to the regular season, as a Lisfranc injury ended his rookie year before it began. He was back on the field Friday and his quickness, speed and agility looked to be in prime form. He finished the game with nine carries for 23 yards and one catch for 10, but stat line, schmat line. This was a positive showing for Etienne, who's no doubt looking to make up for lost time. Etienne's fellow first-rounder, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, also looked solid after a slow start with his accuracy and clearly still has great chemistry with his former Clemson teammate, who he targeted three times. If James Robinson returns healthy and Etienne continues to look like he did Friday, fortunes bode well for the Duval backfield.

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday

The Brigham Young product's departure came after he scrambled for seven yards and made an awkward cut on a first-quarter play. Wilson, who was not contacted on the play, came up limping, seemingly favoring his right leg, and left for the locker room. He was replaced by backup QB Mike White.

Bears QB Justin Fields poised for breakout Year 2 in new offense; plus, the NFL's five most talented teams

The Chicago Bears have been on the hunt for a true franchise quarterback since the days of Jim McMahon. Although the spunky signal-caller didn't light up the league as a passer, he helped the franchise bring home its only Lombardi Trophy with his swagger and timely playmaking.