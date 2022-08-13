Bengals place Wyatt Hubert on reserve/retired list

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed defensive end Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/retired list, the team announced Saturday.

Hubert, a first-year player out of Kansas State, was the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished his college career with 20 sacks, 94 tackles and 33 tackles for loss in 34 games.

Unfortunately, Hubert missed his rookie year after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the offseason.

Hubert has since released a statement on Twitter on why he’s decided to hang up his cleats for good.

“The root cause of this decision is my physical health,” Hubert said. “Ultimately I have dealt with many injuries that have taken a permanent toll on my game, body and performance on the field.”

Best of luck and all the happiness in the world to Hubert as he begins the next stage of his life.

