Bengals News (8/14): Dax Hill impressed coaches

A Look At Bengals Roster After Preseason Opener

With head coach Zac Taylor learning more and more about protecting his team, we're in a different day. The irony of it all is that one of the men Taylor studied under, Rams head coach Sean McVay, brings his player-first philosophy to Paycor for the preseason finale on Aug. 27 and the most work the Bengals starters could end up getting before the Sept. 11 opener against the Steelers is in the two practices against the Rams leading up to the game.

Bengals Player Moves: DE Wyatt Hubert to Reserve/Retired List

The Bengals today placed DE Wyatt Hubert on the Reserve/Retired list. Hubert, a first-year player out of Kansas State University, was the team's seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dax Hill impressed Bengals coaches during preseason debut

“He jumped out at you,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com “He made two real good plays, one down there in the low red (zone) and one on the field there on third down. Those are big time plays, so that’s what stands out and then you’ll evaluate the rest of it and see how he was. But that was exciting to see from Dax.”

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati: 'They'll Be Good For a Long Time'

“They’ve got a great team. They’ve got a great young core and they’ll be good for a long time man," Green said. "I talked to Joe (Burrow) and he’s itching to get back out there and it was fun to see those guys. We text on and off during the season so it was good to see them in person."

Joe Burrow ran sprints before Bengals’ preseason opener

There, quarterback Joe Burrow warmed up with the team and did some sprints before kickoff. That’s arguably the most strenuous thing onlookers have seen Burrow do since his appendectomy.

Cincinnati Bengals: 5 things to know about preseason loss vs. Arizona Cardinals

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who was expected to play the entire first half, went into concussion protocol after taking a foot to the helmet during a sack on the first series. Jake Browning replaced him and played the rest of the game until the final drive when Loveland product Drew Plitt enteredin a 36-23 loss at the newly-renamed Paycor Stadium.

7 winners and 7 losers from Bengals preseason opener vs. Cardinals

After an anticipated wait, the Cincinnati Bengals played a real football game for the first time since the Super Bowl loss. It might have just been a preseason outing but it was still good to see the stripes back out there doing their thing.

Around the league

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut

When Steelers coaches take their fine-toothed combs to the film in the days to come, they'll notice that Mitchell Trubisky answered the bell admirably as the man atop of the depth chart, and Mason Rudolph provided sturdy play worthy of a longtime backup, but it was the quarterback of the future, Kenny Pickett, who delivered the biggest play and elicited the loudest fan reaction.

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday’s games

Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis brings the heat. With Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense off to a smooth start, our attention is on the first-round edge rusher. Karlaftis displayed a V-8 engine motor and was a constant presence in the Bears backfield. The rookie seems to never give up on a play, shows excellent pursuit and provides good power and speed off the edge. The Purdue product netted a sack, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss in the first half. Yes, it came against a questionable Bears O-line, but Karlaftis dominating second-team blockers is what you want to see in the preseason. The Chiefs are counting on the rookie to help jump-start the pass-rushing group in 2022. His first preseason action showed significant promise.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

With Jackson representing himself in contract negotiations, it makes sense that he'd want to leave that distraction in the offseason. The QB added that he had "no updates" on the status of contract talks.

Two players on 'Top 100 Players of 2022' to be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders preseason game

Five total players on the Vikings and Raiders rank between Nos. 100-51 on this year's list. Two of those players will be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network at 4:25 p.m. ET.