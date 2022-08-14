 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Burrow returns to practice for the first time since appendectomy

Burrow still has four weeks to get back up to speed before the season opener.

By Adam Haste
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be getting quarterback Joe Burrow back after missing the last couple of weeks following his appendectomy.

Since the surgery, Burrow has been at Bengals’ practices driving around the field in a cart but had yet to return to participating in practices.

While Burrow did not play in Friday night’s first preseason game, he was seen running sprints during the pre-game warmups which was another good sign towards his return to the field.

On Sunday, Burrow returned to the practice field as he was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and his helmet in his hand, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

While it is unclear just how much Burrow did during Sunday morning’s practice, Mike Petraglia tweeted out a video of Burrow in pads throwing and warming up for the afternoon practice before the team before the team went back indoors due to weather.

With the 2022 season opener still four weeks away, Burrow has plenty of time to get fully healed and back up to speed with his teammates.

As for the preseason, the Bengals have two games remaining with a road trip to the New York Giants next Sunday, and a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 27th.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals training camp 2022: Everything to know

View all 57 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...