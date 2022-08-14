Joe Burrow returns to practice for the first time since appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be getting quarterback Joe Burrow back after missing the last couple of weeks following his appendectomy.

Since the surgery, Burrow has been at Bengals’ practices driving around the field in a cart but had yet to return to participating in practices.

While Burrow did not play in Friday night’s first preseason game, he was seen running sprints during the pre-game warmups which was another good sign towards his return to the field.

On Sunday, Burrow returned to the practice field as he was seen coming back from a walkthrough with a jersey on and his helmet in his hand, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Joe Burrow just came in from the walkthrough in a jersey and holding a helmet.



That is obviously great news. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 14, 2022

While it is unclear just how much Burrow did during Sunday morning’s practice, Mike Petraglia tweeted out a video of Burrow in pads throwing and warming up for the afternoon practice before the team before the team went back indoors due to weather.

With the 2022 season opener still four weeks away, Burrow has plenty of time to get fully healed and back up to speed with his teammates.

As for the preseason, the Bengals have two games remaining with a road trip to the New York Giants next Sunday, and a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 27th.

Joe Burrow throws and warms up before team sent back indoors #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/4UMIgpU8Yg — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 14, 2022

