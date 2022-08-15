Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends joined by Isaac Curtis

Another Sunday and another star-studded episode from Bengal Jim, James, Jamie and Tom! Following the likes of appearances from Zac Taylor, members of the 2005 AFC North Champion squad, Chris Evans and the like, the guys welcome in the other 2022 inductee to the Bengals’ Ring of Honor in Isaac Curtis.
It was a great show and can be seen at the above-embedded video, as well as on your favorite audio streamer soon!
Keep it glued to Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends every week!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...