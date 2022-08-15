Bengals News (8/15): Moving on up

Bengals Training Camp Report: Joe Burrow Returns

Joe Burrow, whose Wonderboy season of 2021 put the Bengals in the Super Bowl, took the field for the first time in pads at training camp just as thunder rolled through downtown Cincinnati. With the threat of lightning, head coach Zac Taylor delayed No. 9's return and practice for 15 minutes.

Bengals Roster Moves: Bengals Waive Three Players

Daramy-Swaray and Jones are both rookies, and signed with the Bengals as free agents in May. Williams, a first-year player, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2021.

Joe Burrow makes training camp debut for Cincinnati Bengals, participates in several drills

For the first time in training camp, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practiced. Nearly three weeks after he had his appendix removed, Burrow donned his orange No. 9 jersey and participated in several drills throughout Sunday's practice.

Bengals training camp: 4 takeaways from Sunday’s practice

Burrow returned on the same day Tee Higgins went full-go for the offense. Said day also featured some interesting developments along the offensive line after some notable struggles during the preseason opener.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

Though it is unclear how much Burrow did during Sunday morning's walkthrough, participating at any capacity is good news for Cincinnati. That's not to indicate Burrow wasn't at Bengals practice all along, as he was driving around the field on a cart less than one week removed from surgery.

Cincinnati Bengals: Big preseason crowd shows how quick fans forgive

Some 60,760 fans showed up for a meaningless game in which no stars played. Only one projected starter on offense and defense played, and it was an offensive lineman. Maybe nothing shows how quickly Bengals fans have been to forgive than the stadium being at 93% capacity for a preseason tilt.

Bengals’ Cordell Volson made case for 1st-team reps over Carman

During Friday night’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman struggled mightily while fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson looked solid for a big chunk of the night.

Bengals PFF grades: Best, worst from preseason opener vs. Cardinals

That sprint to the final cut downs before the regular season starts will only quicken in pace from here. One tool outsiders can use to judge how things are going for players is the grading system over at Pro Football Focus.

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 60-51: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray checks in at No. 57

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 100-91?

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

Raiders backup RBs impress. The story of last week's Hall of Fame Game was the relatively high usage of running back Josh Jacobs in a situation in which starters are usually protected. But even without Jacobs on the field this Sunday, the story of the night was still Las Vegas' running back rotation. The Raiders collected a total of 140 rushing yards in the game and utilized four different backs. Seventh-round pick Brittain Brown was impressive in his debut as he took on the most carries, rushing 14 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Three other backs, Austin Walter, Kenyan Drake and Zamir White, also contributed at least four carries apiece, with Drake and White hauling in some catches as well. It appears Las Vegas' backfield might be even deeper than expected, giving them a lot to work with as the season progresses.

Jets HC Robert Saleh has 'all the faith in the world' in Joe Flacco if vet needs to start season

"Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He's gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check," the coach said Sunday via the team's official website. "I think he's going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We'll see everything else with Zach's knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe."

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was 'great' in and out of the pocket in preseason opener

"I thought he was great," Sirianni said via the team's official website. "He made plays in the pocket when he needed to make plays in the pocket and when he needed to escape, he escaped. I think it's interesting; I think it's also to be known that leaving the pocket isn't just something that you see when the protection breaks down. I think that people think like, oh, we left the pocket early, and the protection was good. Well, sometimes nobody is open. And sometimes the defense calls a good play and it's not a good look in the coverage.