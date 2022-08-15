Zac Taylor plans to sit the majority of starters vs. Giants, and an update on LG battle

The Cincinnati Bengals sat most of their starters in their first preseason game, and it sounds like that’s the plan for this week as well.

After sitting just about every starter last Friday vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Zac Taylor says it will be more of the same this Sunday when they face the New York Giants. Taylor made the announcement during Monday’s meeting with the media.

Expect to see guys like rookie Daxton Hill continue to see extended snaps while the veterans sit out.

Taylor said starters are not expected to play this week either. #Bengals play at Giants on Sunday. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) August 15, 2022

One position we should expect to see a starter play is at left guard, where the incumbent Jackson Carman is trying to hold off rookie Cordell Volson.

After a disastrous performance vs. Arizona, Carman missed Sunday’s practice with an elbow injury, which led to Volson getting first-team reps. Carman is expected to practice today, according to Taylor. That’s the good news for the 2021 second-round pick out of Clemson.

The bad news for Carman is Taylor made it very clear the left guard spot is still far from solidified while also praising Volson.

It’s safe to say the battle for this starting spot is still very much up for grabs, so don’t expect to see a starter named for at least a few more weeks, possibly into Week 1 of the regular season.

Zac Taylor on rookie LG Cordell Volson: "He's a rookie that's improving every single day. We like all of the intangible stuff. He flashes some really good stuff, and it's about consistency there."



"By no means is that left guard spot solidified by anybody." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 15, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. And as always, Who Dey!