Bengals place Ben Brown on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals today placed offensive lineman Ben Brown on the injured reserve list with a biceps injury, thus ending his 2022 season.

Brown, a rookie by way of the Ole Miss Rebels, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-foot-5, 312-pounder began his career as a starting right guard in 2018, where he played every game and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He started every game there again in 2019 before moving to center for the 2020 season.

However, Brown played just six games in 2021 after suffering a torn left biceps tendon. That injury likely cost him a shot at being drafted this year. He was given a Round 5-6 draft grade by NFL.com going into April’s draft.

The season may be over for Brown, but we’ll hopefully see him get another shot next season to make an NFL roster.