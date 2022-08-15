Joe Burrow highlights from Monday training camp practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was again a participant in practice on Monday. After a strong showing in his first action of camp, all eyes were on the franchise quarterback as he works his way back from an appendectomy.

As reporters captured video of practice, we tracked down some of his best throws of the day. Check them out below!

Joe Burrow throws to Ja’Marr Chase and then Tee Higgins to fill the daily #Bengals fan excitement bucket. pic.twitter.com/rYqnKglvKZ — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 15, 2022

Burrow completing a pass to Ja’Marr Chase just makes things feel normal again.

Burrow on the money to Tee. pic.twitter.com/JIKmeS0QZO — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 15, 2022

Seeing Tee Higgins getting close to full go is also a welcomed sight.

Perfect play-action dime Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd pic.twitter.com/RFMWQc05Dw — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 15, 2022

Burrow’s mobility continues to look to be progressing well, as he rolls out on the play action and hits Tyler Boyd.

Joe Burrow getting in a little extra running after practice #Bengals pic.twitter.com/dwzBHEf86U — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 15, 2022

Burrow didn’t participate in team drills Monday, as coaches ease him back into things. Head coach Zac Taylor said before practice he expects Burrow to be ready to go Week 1. He’s getting extra conditioning work and looks to be progressing well. Expect the coaching staff to remain conservative with him throughout camp.

And finally, here’s one of Burrow’s best throws from Sunday’s practice via Dan Hoard.

Anybody want another clip of Joe Burrow showing pinpoint accuracy on his first day back at practice?

I thought so.#RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/AofHpMUNtb — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 15, 2022

