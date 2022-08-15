 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Burrow highlights from Monday training camp practice

No. 9 throwing footballs is a thing of beauty.

By Drew S Garrison
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was again a participant in practice on Monday. After a strong showing in his first action of camp, all eyes were on the franchise quarterback as he works his way back from an appendectomy.

As reporters captured video of practice, we tracked down some of his best throws of the day. Check them out below!

Burrow completing a pass to Ja’Marr Chase just makes things feel normal again.

Seeing Tee Higgins getting close to full go is also a welcomed sight.

Burrow’s mobility continues to look to be progressing well, as he rolls out on the play action and hits Tyler Boyd.

Burrow didn’t participate in team drills Monday, as coaches ease him back into things. Head coach Zac Taylor said before practice he expects Burrow to be ready to go Week 1. He’s getting extra conditioning work and looks to be progressing well. Expect the coaching staff to remain conservative with him throughout camp.

And finally, here’s one of Burrow’s best throws from Sunday’s practice via Dan Hoard.

