Trey Hendrickson is the first Bengals player to land on NFL Top 100

One of the biggest reasons the Cincinnati Bengals had an improbable run to the Super Bowl was how they knocked a homerun out of the park with just about every free agent they brought in.

One of the biggest of those moves was defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is the first member from Cincinnati to make the NFL Top 100.

He racked up 14 sacks for the @Bengals defense



DE Trey Hendrickson is back on the #NFLTop100 at 78! pic.twitter.com/WoXcbhoENW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

Hendrickson had 14 sacks after having 13.5 last year. However, he still somehow managed to drop five spots. Don’t let anyone tell you the bias against the Bengals isn’t real. Ignoring how bad these lists are year to year, it still is nice to even have Hendrickson recognized as one of the best at his position.

One thing we also need to be prepared for is the absence of other notable Bengals altogether. Half the list has been revealed, and we have only seen Hendrickson so far.

It’s safe to assume that at least quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are still yet to show up. There are obviously other deserving players like safety Jessie Bates, wide receiver Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon.

However, the list doesn’t always reflect the best players in the NFL as illustrated by Hendrickson dropping five spots after having a better season.