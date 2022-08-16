Bengals News (8/16): Preview of new experience on gameday

Bengals Training Camp Report: LG Battle Moves To Next Stage

He's counting the rest of his seven padded practices left in training camp just as much, if not more. So after Taylor switched the left guards Monday for the first time in this offseason and preseason and put fourth-rounder Cordell Volson with the first team and second-year starter Jackson Carman with the second team, he cautioned caution.

Bengals Donate $250,000 To Milford Schools For Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex

"Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals," said Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons. "The Charity J. Lucas Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex is going to create that positive impact for Milford's youth for years to come."

Bengals Quick Hits: Joe Burrow Not Yet in Team Drills; Same lineup vs. Giants

When told about that, his current special teams coordinator, the demanding Darrin Simmons, offered, "Tell him to come up with some mean returns. Some long mean ones. I'll take care of the schemes."

Jessie Bates' Training Continues, Even Though He Didn't Report to Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Bates looked fast, explosive and ready to go. He's expected to report to the Bengals prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Bengals training camp: 4 takeaways from Monday’s practice

Otherwise, Burrow went limited on the day and names like La’el Collins were out another day, with the new right tackle working on the side and working with names like Volson.

Bengals UDFA sleeper Ben Brown sent to IR

The Cincinnati Bengals had something of a potential sleeper hit on their hands with former Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this year.

Bengals’ Blackburn sisters give peek at what’s new for fans this season

The Cincinnati Bengals are planning more changes on game days this season, but you might need to listen rather than look for the most noticeable change. That's one of the key points Bengals executives Elizabeth and Caroline Blackburn made in speaking to a Cincinnati business group last week.

Bengals News: Joe Burrow back at camp and Wyatt Hubert retirement

Two days after the game wrapped up, Joe Burrow took the field for the first time since that Super Bowl defeat. He had an appendectomy a few weeks ago that sidelined him for the first two weeks of training camp and for the first preseason game. He won’t play in this Sunday’s game against the Giants but it was good to see Joey B back in a Bengals uniform throwing a football.

4 Bengals who will have a chip on their shoulder in 2022

With the regular season right around the corner, every team has guys who have something to prove. These four Cincinnati Bengals are coming into 2022 with a chip on their shoulder as they have something to prove to the league and fans.

Bengals rookie Cordell Volson could absolutely push for starting LG job

During the preseason opener, Carman was the only projected starter for 2022 to start on the o-line, and… well, it didn’t go smoothly. The second-round player out of Clemson struggled mightily against the Cardinals’ defensive front and he was still in the game when the third quarter rolled around. Yeah, not great for a projected starter.

Bengals Add First In-House Lawyer After Shock Super Bowl Run (1)

“I was a fan first and always had a passion for this team,” said Compton, who interned for the Bengals in college. “But being able to mold two different passions of mine in sports and the law is awesome and kind of surreal.”

Around the league

2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 recap: What you need to know about injuries, position battles, rookie debuts

Most people have better things to do than keep track of all 32 training camps and 16 preseason games from the last week. Here's my attempt to help those people out, broken into fancy sections:

Lions CB Jeff Okudah has 'encouraging' performance in preseason opener

Okudah, who has generated solid reviews during camp, played 18 snaps in the Lions' preseason opener against Atlanta, recording three tackles and allowing one 12-yard completion on a key third down on the opening drive.

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi

A second-round pick out of Stanford in 2019, Arcega-Whiteside struggled to gain traction during three seasons in Philly. As a rookie, he caught 10 passes for 169 yards and one score in 16 games. In 2020, he snagged four passes in eight games for 85 yards. And in 2021, he netted just two receptions for 36 yards in 16 games played.