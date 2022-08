NFL Preseason Week 2 schedule

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday and goes through Monday night. It will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants facing off at MetLife Stadium Sunday night on the NFL Network.

The week begins Thursday with Bears - Seahawks and concludes Monday with Falcons - Jets.

Here is the full slate of games on deck this week.

NFL Week 2 preseason schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, August 18

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8 pm on ESPN

Friday, August 19

Saturday, August 20

Sunday, August 21

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 pm on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants, 7 pm on NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8 pm on Fox

Monday, August 22