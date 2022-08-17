Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Giants in Week 2 of the preseason.

Week 2 of the NFL preseason will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on Sunday, August 21st. It will air on the NFL Network.

While wins and losses rarely matter in the preseason, the Bengals will be looking to have a much better effort tonight than what we saw last week as their backups were manhandled by Arizona’s backups, a game saw the Cardinals enter the fourth quarter up 36-9.

While most of the guys playing aren’t going to make or break the season, you would like to see them do better than what we saw last week, especially with notable names like Chris Evans, Daxton Hill, Brandon Allen, and Akeem Davis-Gaither logging significant snaps. They may not be regular starters, but they’re all one injury away from becoming starters, so here’s to hoping we see a better overall performance this week.

One of the biggest things to watch for will be the starting left guard battle between Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson. It looked like Carman was close to locking up the job, but a terrible preseason debut, coupled with a solid outing from Volson, has left that job much more up for grabs than it seemingly was last week.

Head coach Zac Taylor has already said we’ll see most of the same starters sit this one out, so don’t expect Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, and Chidobe Awuzie among others to play Sunday.

