Bengals News (8/17): Joe Burrow’s recovery from appendectomy

Bengals News

Bengals Let Joe Burrow Control His Return to Training Camp

Cincinnati trusted its quarterback enough to let him take his time in recovering from his appendectomy. The Bengals initially planned to give Burrow a series or two of snaps in the preseason, so don't expect to see him at all now until Week 1 of the regular season when the Steelers roll into Paycor Stadium.

Preseason NFL Week 1 Team of the Week & Awards includes Bengals standout rookie Kendric Pryor

PFF graded Pryor as the top receiver and the second-best overall offensive player. He had a receiving grade of 92.0 and an overall offensive grade of 92.5 as he looks to slodify his spot on the 53-man roster.

Cam Sample: Trey Hendrickson should've been ranked higher in NFL Top 100

Trey Hendrickson dropped five spots from last year to this year in NFL.com's Top 100 Players rankings. His 14 sacks ranked No. 5 in the NFL and No. 3 in the AFC last season.

Up for grabs: Bengals ‘evaluating everybody’ in search for starter at left guard

Volson may have taken the lead, but he isn’t the only guy battling Jackson Carman for the left guard job. Pollack said that 2021 sixth-round draft pick Trey Hill is also in the mix. “We’re just evaluating everybody, still seeing who’s the guy who’s going to take that job,” Pollack said.

Jets QB Zach Wilson's right knee surgery deemed a success

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, and a source told ESPN the procedure was deemed a success, but the Jets are still expecting Joe Flacco will start the regular-season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Green Bay Packers start joint practices with New Orleans Saints, backup quarterbacks get time with New York Jets and New York Giants

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are getting workouts against the Saints while Tyrod Taylor and Joe Flacco are getting more reps in the Big Apple.

Miami Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on IR after voided trade; TE to have knee surgery

The Dolphins placed tight end Adam Shaheen on injured reserve Tuesday as they cut down to the 85-player limit.

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Anthony Miller out for season due to shoulder injury

Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller has been put on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in practice last week.

Browns center Nick Harris (knee) placed on injured reserve, ending his 2022 season

The Browns have placed starting center Nick Harris (knee) on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

Here is your lineup of broadcasters for the 2022 NFL season

We now know the full slate of announcers for the NFL’s primary broadcast partners, which you can see here.

Notre Dame reportedly likely to remain independent

According to SBJ’s John Ourand, Notre Dame is likely remaining independent as NBC likely enters an agreement with the Big Ten.