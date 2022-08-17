Twitter reacts to Ken Riley being named a finalist for Hall of Fame

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be a formality away from finally having their second Hall of Famer in the team’s history. It is something that fans of this team have been very vocal about for years now, but defensive back Ken Riley is one of the senior finalists for the Hall of Fame.

Riley’s induction has been a LONG time coming.

Riley has been firmly sitting between several Hall of Famers on this career interceptions list, which includes Charles Woodson who was inducted last season. This isn’t meant to be a dig at any of the other players there, but it is the reason why Bengals fans have been pulling their hair out trying to figure out why Riley hasn’t been inducted.

So many #Bengals fans messaged people, emailed, wrote letters, created content, shared content, talked to friends, chanted his name, participated in events to honor Ken Riley. You all contributed so much for his induction into the @ProFootballHOF.



So happy for @KenRileyFounda1 fam!



Unbelievable job by the #bengals,

all their work on this, AND you the fan… the fans that supported #JungleToTheHall & our legends on social media! YOU HAD A VOICE IN MAKING THIS HAPPEN!



The fans have been insanely involved in attempting to get Riley as well as other deserving Bengals into the Hall of Fame. Many participated for years without seeing any movement from the committee.

Today those fans got to feel the sweet satisfaction of helping a Bengals’ great find his rightful home in Canton, OH. That feeling can’t be replicated.

Just talked to Lemar Parrish.



"Ken Riley, my friend, one of the best DB's ever. It was my Pleasure to of played with him. I wish his family well. Ken and I were something special, One of the best duo's to ever play In NFL" - Leapin Lemar Parrish

Congratulations Rattler. I can picture you and PB standing side by side smiling.

So we'll deserved. — Ken Anderson

Statement from Mike Brown on Ken Riley:

Two of the guys who knew Riley the best have to feel great for their friend. It is a travesty that this couldn’t happen while Riley was alive to see it, but at least his family and friends get to celebrate his career.

A big congratulations to the late and great Ken Riley, his son @KenRileyII1 & the entire Riley family. Such a wonderful day for them, despite the arduous wait.



Of course, you can always support @KenRileyFounda1 and they great they do!

And finally, let's make sure this train of momentum doesn’t stop here with the Bengals who have been waiting for their time to be called up.