Joe Burrow confirms his appendix did rupture

We got good news out of Cincinnati Bengals training camp today, as quarterback Joe Burrow returned to full, 11-on-11 drills. Things seem to continue to progress well following his unexpected appendectomy on July 26th.

In his first press conference of camp, Burrow went into more detail about what lead to the surgery and where his recovery stands.

“It wasn’t normal appendicitis that you hear about,” Burrow said. “I didn’t really feel much. Just getting it checked out and had some discomfort, so we thought we’d get it checked out. Turns out I had it, so we had to get it fixed.”

Early reports didn’t confirm or deny whether his appendix actually ruptured, just that Burrow was experiencing discomfort before going ahead with the procedure. Burrow added that he was cleared to begin throwing about two weeks post surgery.

As one would expect, Burrow confirmed he did lose some weight following the surgery, but declined to say exactly how much. Getting back to 11-on-11 drills Wednesday certainly bodes well for his progression.

The most important time, however is the September 11th opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, something Burrow doesn’t seem overly concerned about being ready for.

“I think it will be ok. We have a good plan as far as nutrition and weight room and all that stuff. I feel good right now and just going to keep feeling better.”

Fans were excited to see Burrow this season, following his first “normal” offseason of his career, but that wasn’t in the cards yet again. Burrow is no stranger to the abnormal, though.

“I’d like to have a normal offseason at some point. That would be great. Going into the season feeling as good as I can. But that hasn’t been the reality for three years. Make the most of what you got. We’ll try again next year.”

Burrow’s progress will be monitored closely by fans, trainers and coaches alike, but I see no reason why we should see anything other than the franchise cornerstone ready to go Week 1.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!