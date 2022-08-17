Bengals sign Javaris Davis and waive Bookie Radley-Hiles

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent cornerback Javaris Davis and waived cornerback Bookie Radley-Hiles, the team announced Wednesday.

Davis, weighing in at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds, is a first-year player by way of the Auburn Tigers. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and played in one game for the Dolphins last year.

Davis actually played against Joe Burrow when the latter was a junior with the LSU Tigers and had this big hit on the Bengals QB. Davis even said it was his favorite hit while at Auburn.

Joe Burrow vs Auburn



It was a tough first quarter for the LSU offense. Taking away Burrow’s first read and sending pressure led to some sacks. Burrow jump starts the second quarter with a 3rd and long scramble. Bounces up from a huge hit. pic.twitter.com/sqX1qJHKFo — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 26, 2019

Going into the 2020 draft, Davis was actually given a Round 5 grade and a comparison to New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein.

“The similarities to former Auburn and current Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones are striking. Both played inside/outside and had great speed, ball skills and a quality football IQ,” Zierlein wrote. “Like Jones before him, Davis is a little deficient in size and play strength, which shows up on occasion, but he’s a tough competitor who doesn’t give in easily at the catch point. He’s light on his feet and can bounce and weave in any direction the route takes him. Davis is a slot corner with quality man-cover skills and top-end speed with CB3 upside.”

Radley-Hiles, a rookie out of Washington, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.

