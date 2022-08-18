Bengals News (8/18): Ken Riley set to make HOF; is Ken Anderson next?

Bengals News

Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and defensive back Ken Riley are the three senior finalists for the Class of 2023.

NFL's top 20 players not in the Hall of Fame includes Ken Anderson

Ken Riley, who checked in at No. 9, should be coming off this list soon after being named a senior finalist on Wednesday. Ken Anderson, however, did not make the senior cut this year, but he did check in at No. 3 on this list.

How close was Ken Anderson to joining Ken Riley as senior nominee?

Former Bengals great Ken Anderson is the only quarterback with four NFL passing titles without a bust in Canton.

Bengals Great Ken Riley heads to Pro Football Hall of Fame Finals

The newly expanded 12-person senior committee had a Zoom Tuesday in the first meeting of the new senior voting process. Expanding the list of senior nominees from one to three for the next four years gave the long-time candidacies of guys like Riley and Ken Anderson new hope after years of waiting.

Bengals Training Camp: Joe Burrow, Brian Callahan, Tyler Boyd

Even if he’s 22 days out of an appendectomy and in his first 11-on-11 action since Super Bowl night, you still can’t Zero Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Bengals legend Ken Anderson discusses being a Hall of Fame finalist, Joe Burrow, the ‘22 season and more

A few weeks ago, Anderson discussed a bevy of topics with CBS Sports that include being a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Joe Burrow and the modern-day Bengals, playing for NFL legends Paul Brown, Bill Walsh and Forrest Gregg, and playing against the formidable “Steel Curtain” defense.

Bengals Training Camp: Joe Burrow Returns To Team Drills

As Joe Burrow prepared to participate in Wednesday’s 11-on-11 team drills for the first time since he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl back in February, he also met the press for the first time this training camp.

Burrow ramping up activity in practice, looks to regain weight after appendectomy

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who's partaking in 11-on-11 practice on Wednesday, discusses his ongoing recovery from the appendectomy he underwent almost three weeks ago.

NFL training camp updates 2022 - Joint practices liven things up, coaches grab spotlight

Several teams came together for joint practices, including the Patriots and Panthers, who scuffled for the second day in a row.

With fans once again up in arms, the Glazers reportedly are willing to sell a minority stake in Manchester United

From the moment the Glazer family, which owns the Buccaneers, bought the Manchester United soccer club, fans of the team have wanted the Glazers to sell.

Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James agrees to $76.4M deal, becomes NFL's highest-paid safety

Derwin James and the Chargers have agreed on a four-year, $76.4 million extension that makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Lions LB, 'Hard Knocks' favorite Malcolm Rodriguez taking first-team reps with defense

A day after getting plenty of air time on "Hard Knocks," rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez got starting reps at Lions practice on Wednesday.

ESPN is bringing back its entire Sunday NFL Countdown lineup for the 2022 season

The lineup of host Sam Ponder and analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, and Rex Ryan will all return this fall, along with reporters Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.