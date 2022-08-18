Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase atop ranking of NFL quarterback/pass-catching duos

The entire NFL was aghast when the Cincinnati Bengals selected wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Entering his second season, he has already helped create one of the best quarterback and pass catching combos in the NFL.

Wait... Sorry. I misspoke. Joe Burrow and Chase are THE best combo in the entire NFL, according to NFL Network’s Maurice Jones-Drew.

Chase broke several rookie receiving records in his first year with Burrow. He had the most receiving yards in a single game (266 yards) and total receiving yards in a single season (1,455). They also managed to turn the worst big play offense from 2020 into the best big play offense in 2021. They combined for 13 touchdowns and Chase’s big plays often provided necessary momentum early in the season. The duo were also able to help fuel a Super Bowl bid that no one saw coming.

They did all of this while their offense faced some of the biggest on field adversity of any NFL offense with how poorly their offensive line played. Burrow often had to make throws on the run or make defenders miss in the pocket. That doesn’t count the time he also made throws as he took big hits. That isn’t something a normal quarterback can do week after week.

The fact someone in a credible position is willing to put Burrow and Chase at the top of this list says quite a bit. The duo right below them is Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, which may be the duo you could make the best case for, maybe Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Other combos have at least one side that out weighs the other as of right now. Derek Carr and Davante Adams is certainly going to be one to watch, but that connection is all on paper right now.

What is scary to think about is this combination in Cincinnati can still get even better. Chase was fresh off skipping his Senior year at LSU. Burrow also was recovering from a season-ending ACL injury and neither side were able to really have a proper offseason to really develop that groundwork. Not to mention that the offensive line should be much better than last year, theoretically.

It is exciting that the Bengals once again have one of the most exciting duos in the NFL.