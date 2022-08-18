Bengals at Giants time, TV channel, online stream, radio, rosters and more

The Cincinnati Bengals get to take the field for the second time in the preseason. This time they will be travelling to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Unlike in Week 1 of the preseason, we should see at least a little bit of the starters.

I wouldn’t count on seeing quarterback Joe Burrow or any other player dealing with even a mild injury among the starters. However, the healthy starters may see a couple of drives to get their feet wet in an actual game scenario prior to the regular season.

The last time these two teams met it ended up being a real stinker. Burrow was out for the season with an ACL injury at that point and Daniel Jones eventually left due to injury to be replaced with Colt McCoy. It is hard to believe a game where we will mostly watch the backups from these teams ending up as boring as that game was.

More importantly we should see where some guys sit on the depth chart. Did players like Chris Evans and Cordell Volson who did very well with their opportunities last week get to improve their stock further? How will this chapter of the punting battle between Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman shake out?

We will see on Sunday night!

Time: 7:00 pm ET on August 21st, 2022

TV Channel: Bengals Preseason TV Network, the network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky. and WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

Online Stream: NFL+ (out of market), NFL app, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Announcers: Mike Watts, Anthony Munoz and Marisa Contipelli are on the call.

Radio Broadcast: Bengals Radio Network with Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Replay: NFL+ app and NFL Network (check local listings).

Weather: Mid-to-high 70s and mostly cloudy with one percent chance of rain, per NFL Weather.

Rosters: CIN | NYG