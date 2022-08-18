The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Solomon the Wise

The first preseason game is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 2022 season and there were many takeaways—both positive and negative. Everyone is looking to see how they will parlay lessons learned from last Friday into this Sunday’s clash with the Giants.

Helping us preview preseason and giving his take on all things Bengals is none other than Solomon Wilcots. The former Bengals defensive back also has a stellar media resume, ranging from calling games with CBS, working with Pro Football Focus and now co-hosting the BLEAV in Bengals podcast with Adam Jones.

In our twenty minutes with Wilcots, we went over a number of items with him, including:

As a former defensive back, what did he think of the Bengals’ secondary-heavy approach in the draft?

What were some of his takeaways from the preseason opener and what should the goals be in Week 2 this Sunday?

Given his personal experience with the team as a player, what does he believe it takes for the Bengals to rebound from a last-minute Super Bowl loss and get back to “the big dance”?

His thoughts on the recent news of Ken Riley becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Finalist.

And more!

John Sheeran and I also discuss some other facets on our own:

Our own thoughts on Riley and the Hall of Fame.

Trey Hendrickson’s placement on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.

The predicament at left guard with Jackson Carman, Cordell Volson and...Quinton Spain?!

Team goals and players to watch this week in New York.

We are also continuing our support of the Pollack Family Foundation, spearheaded by former Bengals linebacker and current ESPN analyst, David Pollack. Aside from providing education and information on physical and emotional wellness to families, the Pollack Family Foundation also helps out the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, and provides assistance to Hope 139, whose mission is to help at-risk mothers and youth.

In addition to their continued help of the above-mentioned causes, their next big community venture is a Christmas concert. They are in need of financial help to get it up and running, and we are enlisting Who Dey Nation for support.

Here is the donation link at Give.Send.Go. You can also submit a “Super Chat” donation through our YouTube channel, or other avenues. We’re counting on all of you to step up in a big way! Donate and win some great prizes!

Once again, a big thanks to Mr. Wilcots, the BLEAV podcast network and Cam Rogers over there. Go check out the great show by Wilcots and Jones now!