Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Ken Riley HOF celebration

It’s been a long wait for the Riley family and Cincinnati Bengals fans, but Wednesday’s news all but ensures that former defensive back Ken Riley will be enshrined in Canton in the very near future.

To help celebrate, Bengal Jim and the gang welcome in Ken Riley II to reflect on the news, while also bringing surprise special guest, Elizabeth Blackburn! A number of items are on tap for discussion, including:

Family’s reaction to Wednesday’s news.

What Riley, Sr. would be feeling today.

Thoughts from the Bengals organization about this news from Elizabeth Blackburn.

Ideas on speech and Canton bust for Riley.

And more!

