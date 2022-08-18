Deshaun Watson suspension increased to 11 games

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will play this year after all.

On Thursday, the NFL handed Watson an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. It was a negotiated settlement between the NFL and NFLPA, or else Watson was in danger of being suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Because the Browns have a bye in Week 9, Watson’s first game will come in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans.

The following week will see Watson get his first shot at the Cincinnati Bengals inside Paycor Stadium as a member of the Browns.

Watson’s suspension begins August 30th at 4 pm ET. He will be allowed to return to the Browns on October 10th and resume practicing November 14th, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

And if you were interested to see if Watson or the Browns are actually remorseful for all the things Watson has allegedly done...

Well this is quite the pair of tweets pic.twitter.com/7nRtvPeVD4 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 18, 2022

Gross, but not surprising in the least.