Bengals News (8/19): A.J. Green is a believer

Bengals News

Bengals Training Camp Report: Mike Hilton, Tyler Boyd, Logan Wilson

File this one under the dog-eared football cliché of “Some days the bear gets you and some days you get the bear,” as Bengals training camp steamed on Thursday at the Kettering Health Practice Fields.

A.J. Green optimistic about Bengals’ Super Bowl return: ‘They’re going to get back there’

“They’ve got a great team. It’s crazy because we had great teams, but they’ve got a real good team,” Green said. “I was cheering for them, and I talked to TB (Tyler Boyd), I talked to Jessie (Bates III), talked to Tee (Higgins), Joe (Burrow) as they went on that playoff run, and they got hot.”

Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ Super Bowl run, fame, and more

The QB is learning to live with a whole new level of fame, as well as the expectation he’ll bring the Bengals back to Super Bowl contention.

Top 10 QB-pass catcher duos: Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase lead the way.

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew provides his ranking of the top 10 QB-pass catcher duos heading into the 2022 NFL season, and it features a pair of Cincinnati Bengals.

Setting the Scene: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

The Bengals play their first 2022 game away from home this week when they travel to East Rutherford, N.J. to take on the New York Giants on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.

NFL News

A full-season Deshaun Watson suspension may have been better for the Browns

It arguably would have been better for the Browns to not have Watson at all in 2022. Especially if, when he returns, they’re something in the range of 4-7 or worse.

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams

Will the Panthers' quarterback competition come to an end after Friday night's game versus the Patriots? Eric Edholm identifies one thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 2 of the preseason.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million after settlement between NFL, NFLPA

Sadly, not nearly enough.

Todd Bowles focused on leading Bucs, elevating minority coaches during second stint in the big chair

Todd Bowles was content finishing his NFL career without a second head-coaching opportunity. Then Bruce Arians passed him the Buccaneers reins. Judy Battista chronicles Bowles’ approach in Tampa Bay.

EA Sports determined to win gamers’ approval with ‘Madden NFL 23’

The producers behind “Madden NFL 23” have heard the criticisms of the video-game series — and they’re hoping the substantial changes they’ve made will keep the franchise fresh. Nick Shook digs into their efforts to win players over.

The All-2025 fantasy football team - Josh Allen, Kyle Pitts and more

Tristan H. Cockcroft and Matt Bowen look into the future and give a list of the players who will be the stars of the fantasy world.