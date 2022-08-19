Injury updates on Cam Taylor-Britt, Isaiah Prince, D’Ante Smith and Drew Sample

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without a several key backups for at least a few weeks, including one of the team’s top picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his Friday press conference, head coach Zack Taylor announced that rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He will be sidelined for the remainder of training camp and is considered week-to-week.

Meanwhile, backup offensive tackle Isaiah Prince has a biceps injury and is also considered week-to-week. He’s been getting a lot of first-team reps with La’el Collins working his way back from his own injury, so the Bengals are now down to their third-string right tackle.

Backup tight end Drew Sample is still recovering from his left knee injury and is now considered week-to-week. He’s already missed the last two weeks due to the injury, so it appears his recovery will take a full month, if not longer.

Fellow backup tight end Mitchell Wilcox is already battling a foot injury, so look for increased playing time for Thaddeus Moss, Justin Rigg, Scotty Washington and Nick Eubanks in Sunday’s preseason matchup with the New York Giants.

Taylor did have some good news today, as he revealed backup tackle D’Ante Smith is set to return to game action and could play Sunday. He could spend more time on the right side with Prince and Collins sidelined vs. the Giants.

