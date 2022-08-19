Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam and waive Carson Wells

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent offensive guard Nathan Gilliam and waived linebacker Carson Wells.

Gilliam, weighing in at 6-foot-5 and 300, is a first-year player by way of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, was originally a college free agent signee of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He was on the Chargers’ practice squad for the entire 2020 season and then spent time on both the Chargers’ and Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squads in 2021. Gilliam spent the 2022 offseason with Pittsburgh and played in the Steelers’ first preseason game.

Gilliam gives the Bengals some much-needed depth as injuries have plagued the offensive line thus far into training camp. Left tackle La’el Collins, right tackle Isaiah Prince, backup tackle D’Ante Smith and left guard Jackson Carman have all missed time recently.

Wells, a rookie out of Colorado, signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May.