Bengals News (8/2): Paul Brown Stadium enhancements

Bengals Notebook: Hendrickson, Boyd Speak

"I go one game at a time. I don't set goals accordingly," Hendrickson said before Monday's practice. "Seasons are unpredictable. There's 100 percent injury rate, whether there's a bruise or a really (bad one). All I know is I'm going to impact games hitting the quarterback and that's my job and that's why I'm in this building. Putting numbers on it isn't as important as winning games. I'm just as excited to affect the quarterback, win my one-on-ones and twos and get to the quarterback."

Training Camp Report: Burrow's Return To Field Lifts Bengals

Except if you're Joe Burrow and you're making your first on-field camp appearance since an appendectomy six days ago. Burrow, the Bengals MVP candidate quarterback, roamed the field Monday in a green golf cart that mirrors the one from which Bengals president Mike Brown watches practice. Which is all you need to know about Burrow's station at Paul Brown Stadium these days.

Bengals training camp: 5 takeaways from the fifth practice

Granted, Burrow wasn’t practicing. He was watching from the sidelines in the wake of his surgery after rolling up on a scooter and then transferring to a golf cart. He then happily drove teammates around on that same golf cart.

Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Clark Harris in 2022

Long snappers are only really talked about when they mess up. That might be why we don’t hear much of Cincinnati Bengals‘ long snapper, Clark Harris, except for when the topic of long snappers does eventually come up once in a blue moon.

Breaking down the latest Bengals AFC North odds with Watson suspension

It’s wild that despite the Cincinnati Bengals not only winning the AFC North but also representing the AFC in the Super Bowl that they’re not favored to win the division again in 2022. Crazy enough, though, WynnBET does not have them as the favorites.

Samaje Perine Has Clear Lead in Cincinnati Bengals' Backup Running Back Battle With Chris Evans

"We’re always pushing that but there’s a ways to go there," Taylor assed. "He’s (Perine) certainly got a leg up in that battle but that’s what training camp is for. Plenty of times guys step up and have huge growth and we’ll see where it goes. There’s always competition at all of those spots to earn playing time."

PHOTOS: FIRST LOOK AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM RENOVATION RENDERINGS

Based on feedback, goals and visits to several other NFL stadiums, Hamilton County and Gensler Sports drafted a plan filled with ideas on how to both solve issues within Paul Brown Stadium and enhance fan experience. This is a layout of where certain upgrades would go.

Around the league

Response to Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension represents important litmus test for NFL

On Monday afternoon, a few hours after Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games was made public, the NFL sent a note to its staff. In it, the NFL assured the staff that it "stands against domestic violence and sexual assault of all forms."

Panthers' Baker Mayfield appreciates 'extremely transparent' QB competition

"Everything has been extremely transparent," Mayfield said, via the team's official website. "They're telling us exactly how they're handling it. It's not being said to one person, and Sam hears another thing; it's right there in front of us and clear and concise."

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders; Jake Luton to start

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Lawrence would sit the first preseason game. With backup C.J. Beathard still nursing a groin injury, Jake Luton will start Thursday and get the bulk of the action.