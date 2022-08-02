 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals training camp: Tuesday recap

The pads are finally on.

By Drew S Garrison
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Tuesday. After Monday’s buzz with Joe Burrow back with the team and showing off his cart driving ability, here is a look at what we saw from Tuesday’s practice:

Pads Are On

Things took another step toward real football Tuesday, as the team began padded practices for the first time.

Embracing Competition

Prior to practice, cornerback Eli Apple spoke to Mike Petraglia about his one on one battles with Ja’Marr Chase.

As they say, iron sharpens iron. Apple and Chase will be a fun matchup to watch through camp, as neither of the two are afraid to let the other know they won a rep.

Carman Returns to Practice

After ending Monday’s practice early with what appears to be just an injury scare, second-year offensive lineman was back at practice Tuesday, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Carman needs to stay on the field, as he is in the competition for the starting left guard position.

Joseph Ossai Getting Work

Per Kelsey Conway, second year defensive lineman Joseph Ossai is in pads, ready to work. Ossai lost his whole rookie season to injury and hopes are high for his sophomore campaign.

After a strong start to last preseason, Ossai will look to work his way into the defensive line rotation early and often.

Tre Flowers Out Again

Baby reports Tre Flowers missed his second consecutive practice. As one of the versatile pieces defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes to move around, hopefully he’s back to action soon. In addition, tight end Thaddeus Moss would miss practice as well.

Offensive Line Still Not Whole

Conway reports that Alex Cappa did not participate in the first day of work against the defensive line, adding that La’el Collins is still not practicing at all.

Chase vs. Chido

Chase isn’t only working against Apple. He and Chidobe Awuzie matched up early in Tuesday’s practice.

Chase is flashing some of his refined route running here. As something he focused on this off-season, it appears he can execute against the team’s best corner.

Trench Work

Trey Hendrickson is back with the team after training on his own during the voluntary off-season program. Conway gets a good shot of Hendrickson and Jonah Williams going at it in group drills.

As Williams enters his third season, with his fifth year option picked up by the team, fans will look to him to anchor Burrow’s blindside. Working against Hendrickson daily should certainly help.

New center Ted Karras got his first taste of contact as a Bengal, going head-to-head with D.J. Reader.

Taylor-Britt With the 1’s

Apple left drills with an apparent thigh issue. Though it isn’t expected to be serious, rookie Cam Taylor-Britt stepped in with the first team defense as the outside corner. While it is expected Apple will be fine, the camp battle could heat up if Taylor-Britt impresses when on the field. That was said to be a battle where Apple had the lead, but wasn’t a guaranteed Week 1 starter.

Higgins Ready To Go

As Tee Higgins works his way back from off-season shoulder surgery, he’s clearly itching to get back to full go as camp ramps up.

It seems to have been a productive first day of contact for the team. Hopefully, none of the seemingly minor injuries linger and the others allow the likes of Collins and Cappa to get back on the field, at least by the time Burrow is ready to go.

