Bengals training camp: Tuesday recap

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Tuesday. After Monday’s buzz with Joe Burrow back with the team and showing off his cart driving ability, here is a look at what we saw from Tuesday’s practice:

Pads Are On

Things took another step toward real football Tuesday, as the team began padded practices for the first time.

️ THE PADS ARE OUT! pic.twitter.com/IKAk0M1jKo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 2, 2022

Embracing Competition

Prior to practice, cornerback Eli Apple spoke to Mike Petraglia about his one on one battles with Ja’Marr Chase.

Eli Apple is embracing his 1v1 battles with Ja'Marr Chase. Any way to improve. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/odXt4nHY97 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 2, 2022

As they say, iron sharpens iron. Apple and Chase will be a fun matchup to watch through camp, as neither of the two are afraid to let the other know they won a rep.

Carman Returns to Practice

After ending Monday’s practice early with what appears to be just an injury scare, second-year offensive lineman was back at practice Tuesday, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Bengals OL Jackson Carman is suited up for today’s practice after ending yesterday early. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 2, 2022

Carman needs to stay on the field, as he is in the competition for the starting left guard position.

Joseph Ossai Getting Work

Per Kelsey Conway, second year defensive lineman Joseph Ossai is in pads, ready to work. Ossai lost his whole rookie season to injury and hopes are high for his sophomore campaign.

Here is Joseph Ossai (58) getting warmed up. Ossai, for the first time since suffering his injury) got team reps yesterday. He was working with the second-team d-line yesterday #Bengals pic.twitter.com/aBmRnVMW1s — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 2, 2022

After a strong start to last preseason, Ossai will look to work his way into the defensive line rotation early and often.

Tre Flowers Out Again

Bengals DB Tre Flowers out for his second straight practice. TE Thaddeus Moss a new addition to the absence list as the Bengals start pad work today. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 2, 2022

Baby reports Tre Flowers missed his second consecutive practice. As one of the versatile pieces defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes to move around, hopefully he’s back to action soon. In addition, tight end Thaddeus Moss would miss practice as well.

Offensive Line Still Not Whole

Conway reports that Alex Cappa did not participate in the first day of work against the defensive line, adding that La’el Collins is still not practicing at all.

It is really hard to get a gauge on how the #Bengals o-line looks so fat through camp. Alex Cappa isn’t participating in the first day of o-line vs d-line work. La’el Collins also remains on the sidelines not even able to dress for practice yet — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 2, 2022

Chase vs. Chido

Chase isn’t only working against Apple. He and Chidobe Awuzie matched up early in Tuesday’s practice.

Chase vs Chido pic.twitter.com/CTmQKhddeB — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) August 2, 2022

Chase is flashing some of his refined route running here. As something he focused on this off-season, it appears he can execute against the team’s best corner.

Trench Work

Trey Hendrickson is back with the team after training on his own during the voluntary off-season program. Conway gets a good shot of Hendrickson and Jonah Williams going at it in group drills.

Trey Hendrickson vs Jonah Williams pic.twitter.com/ds7eYWj0U6 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 2, 2022

As Williams enters his third season, with his fifth year option picked up by the team, fans will look to him to anchor Burrow’s blindside. Working against Hendrickson daily should certainly help.

New center Ted Karras got his first taste of contact as a Bengal, going head-to-head with D.J. Reader.

DJ Reader v Ted Karras pic.twitter.com/dWb9JeKBmn — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 2, 2022

Taylor-Britt With the 1’s

Apple left drills with an apparent thigh issue. Though it isn’t expected to be serious, rookie Cam Taylor-Britt stepped in with the first team defense as the outside corner. While it is expected Apple will be fine, the camp battle could heat up if Taylor-Britt impresses when on the field. That was said to be a battle where Apple had the lead, but wasn’t a guaranteed Week 1 starter.

Higgins Ready To Go

As Tee Higgins works his way back from off-season shoulder surgery, he’s clearly itching to get back to full go as camp ramps up.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is more than ready to get back to 100% participation. He just walked near the media and said, “I’m tired of f———g around over here,” gesturing to the rehab field. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 2, 2022

It seems to have been a productive first day of contact for the team. Hopefully, none of the seemingly minor injuries linger and the others allow the likes of Collins and Cappa to get back on the field, at least by the time Burrow is ready to go.