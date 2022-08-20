Bengals News (8/20): Joe Burrow ready to welcome Jessie Bates back to team

Bengals News

Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates' absence: Bengals teammates will 'welcome him back with open arms'

Cincinnati Bengals safety ﻿Jessie Bates﻿ continues to skip training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club. ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't sweating the absence of the defensive leader.

Bengals Training Camp Report: La'el Collins, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Ted Karras

Last year in the playoffs, Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston took down a king. Now this year in the preseason he’s simply trying to get back over the moat into the kingdom.

Bengals Bites: Joe Burrow Impresses, Eli Apple Receives Praise and Tee Higgins Flashes

The Bengals' defense made their fair share of plays, but Burrow had the "juice" he was looking for on his throws earlier in the week. He continues to progress and that should continue between now and the start of the regular season.

La’el Collins has huge praise for Bengals rookie Cordell Volson

Volson will get the starter’s share of work against the Giants in Week 2 of the preseason with Jackson Carman being one of the line’s many injury issues right now.

Joe Burrow has perfect response to questions about contract extension

Burrow has two years left on his rookie deal and the team has made it abundantly clear that they would like to get his extension done early.

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Cincinnati Bengals Could Sign Before Start of Regular Season

Isaiah Prince suffered a left arm/wrist injury during Thursday's practice. Jackson Carman tested positive for COVID and D'Ante Smith is slowly making his way back from a back injury.

Jacoby Brissett looks to ‘prove every day’ he’s right QB to replace Deshaun Watson for Cleveland Browns

The Browns have been steadfast in their support of Jacoby Brissett as the team’s starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson is suspended, and the veteran backup says he doesn’t take his position lightly.

2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off

Can JuJu Smith-Schuster help the Chiefs’ offense maintain its high standard? Is Jarvis Landry on the verge of a renaissance in New Orleans? Kevin Patra lists 11 one-year contracts that will pay off in the 2022 NFL season.

Fantasy football mock draft - 12-team, half PPR

ESPN analysts gathered for their latest 2022 mock draft, and the trend to wait on quarterbacks reached new heights. How many Bengals should crack Round 1 in a 12-team league?

Ex-Washington Commanders trainer Ryan Vermillion’s illegal-drug-distribution charges could be dropped as part of agreement

Ryan Vermillion, the former Commanders trainer who was under DEA investigation, could have charges that illegally distributed prescription drugs dismissed after agreeing to deferred prosecution Friday.