ESPN Analyst makes bold prediction for Joe Burrow and Bengals this season

With the preseason well underway, it will only be a few short weeks before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field to start off their AFC Championship title defense.

The player that will be key in leading that charge is none other than Joe Burrow.

After an impressive second season in Cincinnati, Burrow has taken the NFL by storm with many seeing him as the next great QB in the league once Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers decide to hang up the helmet. Louis Riddick of ESPN joined the Rich Eisen Show this week, and thinks that Burrow will make a run for his first MVP trophy this season.

“Joe Burrow will be in the MVP conversation,” Riddick said. “Joe Burrow for me? Joe Burrow’s a top-five quarterback. Joe Burrow may be a top-three quarterback. It may be (Tom) Brady, Aaron (Rodgers), Joe (Burrow). He’s right in there.”

In his first two seasons in the Queen City the offensive line has been a serious liability in protecting the young superstar QB. With some key off-season additions, many across the league think that this young Bengals core could make a run at another Super Bowl appearance.

This season and Joe Burrow’s MVP campaign will all come down to offensive line play once again.

In the meantime, it is always great to have one of the young stars of the NFL on your roster. The Bengals just so happen to have arguably the biggest and most talented in Burrow.

Why can’t @JoeyB win MVP this year?@LRiddickESPN thinks the #RuleTheJungle QB has a real shot at making an even bigger leap this fall:#NFL #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/8135isMV6T — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) August 17, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.