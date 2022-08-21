Chris Evans continues to shine as Bengals’ kick returner

When the Cincinnati Bengals traveled to MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to take on the New York Giants, one thing was made very clear. No for-sure starters would be seeing the field.

Little did we know, however, that we would actually get a chance to see quite possibly the first-team kick returner, Chris Evans, nearly take another kickoff to the house.

With a 77-yard return in the first half, Evans needed to slip one tackler to take it in for a touchdown.

Fans saw the second-year running back out of Michigan actually take over return duties for the Bengals in the playoffs last season. He had nine returns during the playoff run last season, and averaged 23.4 yards per return during that stretch.

Special Teams makes or breaks games across the league. With a speed threat such as Evans back deep for this Bengals team, it should set up Joe Burrow and this offense with great field position each time he gets his hands on the ball.

Evans will be fun to watch once again this season.