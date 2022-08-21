Lamont Gaillard declared out with calf injury

An already thin offensive line for the Cincinnati Bengals suffered another setback against the New York Giants.

Right guard Lamont Gaillard suffered a calf injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati’s second preseason game. Gaillard was soon declared out after exiting the game.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update:

-No.61 Lamont Gaillard has a right calf injury and has been declared out — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 22, 2022

Gaillard started the game at right guard next to center Trey Hill. At the start of the second half, Gaillard and Hill switched spots, and Gaillard’s injury occurred during the offense’s first drive of the third quarter. Rookie Desmond Noel replaced him as Hill moved back to center.

Gaillard’s injury appeared to be non-contact.

A third-year player out of Georgia, Gaillard was claimed by the Bengals a year ago leading up to the 2021 season. He stayed on the Bengals’ practice squad throughout the season and re-signed with the team in the offseason. During training camp, Gaillard has been working with the second team at both center and right guard.

It’s unclear if Gaillard will be okay to play in the team’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. His roster spot may depend on his availability.