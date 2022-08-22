Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow make the NFL Top 100

Some of the very best NFL players are on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following a run to Super Bowl LVI, four Bengals players have made the NFL Top 100 players of 2022, as voted exclusively by NFL players themselves.

Trey Hendrickson was voted in at No. 78 last week, and three of his teammates followed suit Sunday afternoon.

Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow found themselves inside the top 50 of the list. Mixon came in at 38, Chase at 24, and Burrow at 21. It was each player’s first time being featured on the list.

Mixon, who’s ahead of five running backs on the list, was voted in just behind Nick Chubb (33) and Dalvin Cook (31). His first appearance on the list comes after his first Pro Bowl nomination following a 1,205-yard and 13 touchdown regular season.

Chase broke the rookie record for receiving yards (1,455) to go with his AFC-leading 13 scores, which earned him a Pro Bowl nod, Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and spot on the list higher than the likes of Stefon Diggs (26), Keenan Allen (35), and Deandre Hopkins (37).

But it’s Burrow who sits higher on the list than all of his teammates, and that makes it safe to assume four is the total number of Bengals to make this year’s list. His Comeback Player of the Year campaign earned massive respect from his peers. He’s higher than Matthew Stafford (27) Lamar Jackson (36), and Justin Herbert (40) to name a few.

