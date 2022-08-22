McPherson may not be perfect, but he’s still pretty good

OK, so maybe Cincinnati Bengals’ kicker Evan McPherson isn’t perfect after all.

When McPherson lined up for a 58-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of Week 2’s preseason tilt against the New York Giants on Sunday evening, he was looking at a string of 22-straight field goals without a miss.

After pulling a 50-yard field goal attempt with 5:20 left in a Week 16 blowout of the Baltimore Ravens, McPherson make his next 16 attempts, including a perfect 14-for-14 in the playoffs.

In 2021, McPherson kicked 12 field goals of at least 50 yards to set an NFL record for a rookie, and made five game-winning field goals. He set the Bengals’ record with a 58-yard field goal in a Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos

McPherson went 3-for-3 against the Arizona Cardinals last week in the preseason opener, including efforts of 58 and 56 yards. And he made his first three attempts against the Giants, including a 50-yarder.

Then, with 12:40 left in the game, McPherson missed a 58-yard attempt wide left.

But don’t worry. It won’t happen again, at least not for a while.

“The good thing about missing is you never miss twice,” McPherson told Bengals’ cornerback Mike Hilton earlier this summer.

As a matter of fact, McPherson did miss twice, in an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on October 11. But then he ran off another string of 16 in a row before a miss against the 49ers on December 13.

So maybe he’s not perfect. But he’s pretty darn close. And, so far at least, close has been plenty good enough.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!