Bengals News (8/22): Daxton Hill’s versatility

Bengals Notebook From Giants Game: Dax Hill, Safety Mike Thomas

The Bengals, who sat all their starters but long snapper Clark Harris, lost in the last 35 seconds to a Giants team that went with their starting quarterback Daniel Jones for three series and hung with many other starters on each side of the ball for much of the first half.

Bengals Quick Hits: Chris Evans, S Mike Thomas, Dax Hill

Bengals running back Chris Evans didn't rest on the laurels of his 41-yard kick return in the preseason opener and with the soundtrack of special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons burning his ears he went even longer with a 73-yarder Sunday night against the Giants in a 25-22 preseason loss at MetLife Stadium.

Giants Edge Bengals, 25-22

New York converted a fourth-and-one and quarterback Davis Webb beat the blitz to wide receiver Alex Bachman in the middle of the field for a 15-yard touchdown pass where Bachman slid off rookie cornerback Delonte Hood's missed tackle with 35 seconds left.

NFL preseason 2022 Week 2 takeaways and schedule - Giants' Daniel Jones looks poised, Ravens' Isaiah Likely has huge game

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields looked sharp for the Bears in his lone drive to begin the game, while Seahawks starter Geno Smith and the offensive unit struggled to pick up first downs in their first couple of drives.

Cincinnati Bengals 53-man roster projection after preseason Week 2

Not that the result in the win/loss column matters all that much. More important is the headway made for players hoping to scratch and claw their way onto a final roster and the headway made by coaches trying to figure out how to assemble that puzzle.

Can't-Miss Play: Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans is Captain America-like on 77-yard kick return

Bengals planning to show off Dax Hill’s versatility soon

Fans have seen some of that already with Jessie Bates still a holdout. Hill has received the first-team reps in camp and during preseason games, even taking snaps in the slot in things like three-safety looks.

Offseason In Review: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals entered the 2021 season with tempered expectations but reason for optimism. Quarterback Joe Burrow returning to full health and a number of free agent additions on defense in particular pointed to an incremental step for head coach Zac Taylor’s team after his first two years resulted in a record of 6-25-1. Playoffs were deemed a mere possibility, so the team’s actual performance – a division title, underdog playoff run and the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in more than 30 years – took the football world by storm.

Breaking down the turning point in Bengals' loss to Giants

Don’t fret — there was a lot to like about the second preseason game like Daxton Hill’s first quarter interception, Chris Evans’ 77-yard punt return, or Jake Browning’s fourth-quarter 83-yard TD drive outdone only by the Giants’ game-winning drive in the following two and a half minutes.

Around the league

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Joshua Dobbs all but secures crucial role. With the Browns in need of a backup to Jacoby Brissett, Dobbs impressed for the second straight preseason outing by completing 14 of 20 passes for 141 yards and leading the Browns to points on all four possessions he was under center. Dobbs made plays with his legs, too, highlighting Cleveland's day with a thrilling 36-yard scramble and finishing the Browns' opening drive with a 7-yard scamper to the end zone. Dobbs' performance was a far cry from that of Josh Rosen, who completed 7 of 20 passes for 88 yards and generated no points on the five drives he led. Rosen had a chance to save a drowsy second-half outing by getting the opportunity to lead a two-minute drill in the fourth quarter down one point. It ended with no yards gained and Rosen's third straight turnover on downs.

Ravens impressive rookie TE Isaiah Likely has 'made the most' of his opportunities

In preseason action, Likely has displayed a knack for finding soft holes in the defense and sticky hands, catching all 12 of his targets through two outings. The continued trajectory of the rookie from offseason novelty, to training camp dazzler, to preseason marvel has Likely in line for a sizable role when the season begins.

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle Bengals runner Chris Evans, when he was hit low by tight end Thaddeus Moss. Thibodeaux's right knee bent inward, and the 21-year-old went to the turf. The defensive lineman was attended to by trainers, walked off the field under his own power and was taken to the medical tent before finally heading to the locker room.