No discipline expected for Thad Moss’ block that led to MCL sprain for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Social media was buzzing during the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the New York Giants after a block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss resulted in an injury for Giants’ rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Moss went low on a block you see multiple times in every NFL game and slid down, making contact with Thibodeaux’s knee, launching fans and analysts into a debate online about the cleanliness of the hit. Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an MCL sprain as a result.

This was not a dirty play by Moss. With social media being such a prominent part of watching sports, people quickly can become prisoners of the moment. The calls for fines and suspensions are apparently going to go unanswered, as it appears no discipline from the league will be coming down.

A very unfortunate play and result, but even with the updated rules, this is a legal block. No discipline coming. https://t.co/Al5ILo7PjH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022

A slowed down video clip rarely tells the full story in sports, and it appears that is the situation floating around now. Watching the play in full speed tells a bit of a different story, and it appears the NFL would agree.

After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll even said that it was a clean block, adding that they run similar plays themselves.

Seems like much to do about nothing here. But hey, we’re all looking for something to talk about in the preseason, I guess.

#Giants HC Brian Daboll on if the Kayvon Thibodeaux injury was a dirty play: “Well that's the rules. We do it as well with TEs and FBs going back to the line of scrimmage. So got to do a good job of playing it. It's a tough block. But whatever the rules are, those are the rules.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

