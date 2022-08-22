Bengals waive 3 players

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Scotty Washington and wide receiver Jack Sorenson, the team announced Monday.

Heiligh and Sorenson are both rookies who signed with the Bengals as college free agents in May.

Washington, a first-year player, had originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent during the 2020 offseason.

Cincinnati’s roster now stands at 82 players. The NFL’s next cutdown date is Tuesday, August 23rd when teams must get down to 80 players by 4 pm ET. The Bengals still need to shed two more players by cutting or trading them. They can also get there by placing two more players on season-ending injured reserve.

After that, the final cutdown day is August 30th when teams must be down to 53 players. Look for the Bengals to make roster moves throughout the week leading into Sunday’s preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Rams.