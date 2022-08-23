Bengals News (8/23): Mini Cutdown Day

Bengals News

Bengals announce three cuts after second preseason game

The Bengals got ahead of a cut-down deadline by announcing three moves, though they'll need to make two more by today's 4 pm ET deadline for every NFL team to have rosters down to 80 players.

NFL Quarterback Council 2022 - Ranking the top 10 QBs in arm strength, accuracy, decision-making, rushing ability, more

Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? How does Joe Burrow stack up compared to the rest of the NFL? ESPN analyzed the top 10 QBs in 12 different areas.

Clay Johnston Wasn't Happy, Despite Having 20 Tackles in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to New York Giants

"Honest to God, I really don't even care [about the 20 tackles," Johnston told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I was really more devastated with the two-minute [drill] and my special teams performance from an individual standpoint.

Cordell Volson Receives Praise Following Performance Against New York Giants

"He can only get better from where he’s at," Brandon Allen said after the game. "For a rookie in his position, he’s a really good player and I think the good group of guys around him in the O-line room are only going to help him and turn him into a great player."

Bengals Booth Podcast: Monday Morning

It's the "Monday Morning" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as the gang looks back at Sunday's preseason game against the Giants.

Carolina Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting QB for Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield will be the Panthers' starting quarterback for the season opener against the Browns, his former team, coach Matt Rhule announced Monday.

Tom Brady returns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 11-day break from training camp

Tom Brady returned to the Buccaneers on Monday, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons.

2023 NFL Draft: PFF Preseason Top 100 Big Board

The preseason 2023 NFL Draft big board, which has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 10.

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Steelers’ Kenny Pickett impresses

Chad Reuter checks in with grades for one rookie from each contest played in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. What stood out from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s performance against the Jaguars?

NFL’s top nine defenses in 2022: 49ers, Bills stand tall; Chargers loom after loading up

Nick Bosa powers the 49ers; Von Miller makes the Bills downright scary. Which other teams make the cut in Adam Schein’s ranking of the top nine defenses ahead of the 2022 NFL season?