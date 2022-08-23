Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth weighs in on Thad Moss’ block

As the debate continued Monday over Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss’ controversial block in Sunday night’s preseason game continued, Bengals fans saw a familiar face come to the support of Moss.

Former left tackle and unquestioned leader of the Bengals locker rooms of the 2010’s Andrew Whitworth took to Twitter to share his opinion on the play.

I’m not for alienating a young man who’s doing exactly how teams in the NFL teach the block. Or calling him cowardly for it.



James Harrison was made the scape goat for legal helmet hits at the time he played. It was BS! Talk about the rule not the player. That’s my opinion. — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 22, 2022

Whitworth makes it clear where he stands on the hit that some are calling “dirty,” while calling for Moss to be fined or suspended. There is no discipline expected to come down from the league and “Big Whit” gives a player’s perspective of why that is the case.

While the video continues to make rounds on Twitter, it seems to be people who sit in studios talking about football are having an issue with the block. The majority of former players and coaches who have weighed in seem to have no issue with the block.

Even though Whitworth ended his career by beating the Bengals in the Super Bowl, he remains beloved by almost all Bengal fans, and coming to the defense of Moss surely will help continue that as Whitworth transitions to a studio role with Amazon this season.

Seeing him defend James Harrison was a little weird, though.