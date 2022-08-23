Jessie Bates ends holdout, returns to Bengals’ facilities

Jessie Bates has finally returned to the Cincinnati Bengals.

A day before the team starts joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, Bates made his long-awaited arrival to the Bengals’ facilities. Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com had it first.

Breaking news: #Bengals safety Jessie Bates, after not reporting for training camp at the start due to failed contract negotiations, is back in the team building, a source tells me



This comes a day before the team starts practices against the Rams. @Enquirer — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 23, 2022

Linebacker Germaine Pratt posted a video of Bates in the locker room on his Instagram, confirming his presence in the building.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates this offseason after the two sides couldn’t agree to a contract extension. Bates began his holdout before OTAs back in May, and it continued through training camp after the July 15th deadline for an extension passed.

Reports claimed Bates was willing to sit out for the season if no deal was reached, but considering his lack of leverage in the situation, it was always unlikely for him to miss out on an entire 17-game slate and forfeit his nearly $13 million salary.

Bates still hasn’t officially signed his franchise tender, but him being back in the building indicates that’s a formality.

Now with their 2020 second-team All-Pro free safety back in the fold, the Bengals will now work on integrating first-round pick Dax Hill in with Bates and Vonn Bell. Hill has been starting in Bates’ place this offseason and has had a tremendous preseason thus far.

The return of Bates, at least for this season, gives them an elite three-safety triumvirate to work with.